Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGN. TD Securities set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight Capital set a C$2.20 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 target price on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. Logan Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.20 million.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

