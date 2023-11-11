LPL Financial LLC Buys 435 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

