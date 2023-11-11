LPL Financial LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Stock Up 0.8 %
SUM opened at $33.56 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.
Summit Materials Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
