LPL Financial LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

SUM opened at $33.56 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

