LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,426 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 471,506 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.