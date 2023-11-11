LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director Buys $109,655.00 in Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 271,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,948,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.