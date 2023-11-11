LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Director Buys $109,655.00 in Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director David L. Gruber bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LTC Properties Price Performance
LTC Properties stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
