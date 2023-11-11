Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $4.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Up 1.2 %

LCID opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 525,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 116,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.