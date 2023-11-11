Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $413.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

