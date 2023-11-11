Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 6,723,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,902,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

