Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.67. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 965.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $71,825,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

