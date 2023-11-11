LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

