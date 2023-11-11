Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.19. 46,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 945,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 744,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after buying an additional 1,776,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

