Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.19. 46,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 945,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $416.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
