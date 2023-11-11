Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 179.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $486,348 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

