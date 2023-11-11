Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 109,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $2.24 on Friday. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYNZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mainz Biomed from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

