Marathon Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 240,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 181,481 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.