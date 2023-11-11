MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $54.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.08.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

