MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.86.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEG

MEG Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy stock opened at C$26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.46 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.54.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.