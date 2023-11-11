Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NYSE:MCB opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

