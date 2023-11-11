MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) and Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Financial Comparison

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) and MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and MGM China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations $3.84 billion 0.95 $352.00 million $2.85 11.80 MGM China N/A N/A N/A $18.58 0.82

Hilton Grand Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Grand Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations 0 2 4 0 2.67 MGM China 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hilton Grand Vacations and MGM China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.38%. Given Hilton Grand Vacations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hilton Grand Vacations is more favorable than MGM China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGM China shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hilton Grand Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Grand Vacations and MGM China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations 8.18% 19.31% 5.05% MGM China N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations beats MGM China on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans. Resort Operations and Club Management segment manages and operates the clubs and timeshare properties, which offers exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services, as well as engages in the rental of inventory made available due to ownership exchanges through its club programs, and provides ancillary services including food and beverage, retail and spa at timeshare properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

