Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.
- On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.
- On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.
- On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.
- On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.
- On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.
Atlassian Stock Up 3.2 %
TEAM stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
