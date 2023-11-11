Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $1,626,031.71.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.2 %

TEAM stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.