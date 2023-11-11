Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $152.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.03.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $544,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

