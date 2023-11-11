Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($10.86) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($10.86) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.83). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

