Mizuho Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $215.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $300.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $124.03 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

