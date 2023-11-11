Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 39,611 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 215.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117,787 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invitae by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

