Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 144,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 61,948 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,778,975. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

