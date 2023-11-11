Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,284 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,617,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,751,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after buying an additional 2,404,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $871.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.