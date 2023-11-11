ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ModivCare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

In other news, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 133,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,085,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,572,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,727,955.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 577,730 shares of company stock valued at $18,031,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.