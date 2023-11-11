Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 14th (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Monogram Orthopaedics’ (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 14th. Monogram Orthopaedics had issued 2,374,641 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $17,216,147 based on an initial share price of $7.25. After the end of Monogram Orthopaedics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRM opened at $2.49 on Friday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.
Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
