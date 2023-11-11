Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Stock

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $55.28 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.