Morgan Stanley Boosts Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $7.00

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rover Group

Rover Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,141 shares of company stock worth $2,552,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rover Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 94,493 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.