Morgan Stanley Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $14.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

EWCZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $12.10 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

