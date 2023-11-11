Morgan Stanley Cuts SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $3.20

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3.40 to $3.20 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 224.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
