Morgan Stanley Increases Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $15.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 154.45%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $78,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 920,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $78,451.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 920,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,287.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $234,666.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,328.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,757 shares of company stock worth $928,422 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 796,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

