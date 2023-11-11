Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $60.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.24.

NET stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $619,748.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,864,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,955,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,864,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,955,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,870 shares of company stock worth $37,404,009. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

