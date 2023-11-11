Motco Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

