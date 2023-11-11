MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) PT Raised to $13.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MRC Global by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 990,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in MRC Global by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

