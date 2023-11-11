Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $14.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,558.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $55,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $17,097,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

