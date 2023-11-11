Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MYE opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

