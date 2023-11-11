Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 364,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 563,944 shares.The stock last traded at $16.84 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.