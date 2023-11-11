NanoString Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,752 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,309% compared to the average daily volume of 621 put options.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $1.08 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 97.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

