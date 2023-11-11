National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNP. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

VNP opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$291.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

