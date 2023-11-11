National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 1,292,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.1 days.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

NBGIF opened at $5.85 on Friday. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

