National Bankshares Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$185.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.88.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$124.36 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$135.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.9791667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.