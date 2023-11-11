National Bankshares Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$87.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$85.86.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.33. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$45.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

