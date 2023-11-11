National Bankshares Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$22.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

TSE PLC opened at C$16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$568.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.26. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.15.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5369244 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 60.53%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

