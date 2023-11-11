Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.45. Navient shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 100,412 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Navient Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Navient by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

