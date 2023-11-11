Needham & Company LLC Cuts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $27.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $803.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

