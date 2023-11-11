Needham & Company LLC Cuts Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $4.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

