Needham & Company LLC Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $51.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

