Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $937.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

