Needham & Company LLC Trims AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Target Price to $2.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AdTheorent Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth $5,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $15,679,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

